Pizza Tournament Day 3: “It’s Like a Mosh Pit of Flavors in My Mouth”

It’s Day Three of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament seeding week and we’re approaching 400 votes so far.

Deadproof Pizza led today as well as on Day One and Day Two (see updated standings as of approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 below), but several other places remain in the running for one of the four top slots in the “regions” of our brackets.

If you’d like to vote this week as we determine seedings for the elimination rounds of the tournament, click here. The seeding round ends on Thursday, Feb. 22. For more on the rules and the tournament as a whole, click here.

Restaurant Votes Verified Votes Deadproof – “Secret Location” 124 113 Chelby’s – 284 Mammoth Rd. 41 4 Vintage Pizza – 241. Candia Rd. 33 24 Alley Cat Pizzeria – 486 Chestnut St. 31 14 Fotia’s – 401 S Willow St. 30 24 Pindo’s Restaurant and Pizza – 49 Massabesic St. 12 7 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria – 50 Dow St. 11 8 Crown Tavern – 99 Hanover St. 11 7 Elm House of Pizza – 102 Elm St. 8 6 Pizza by Rocco – 210 Lowell St. 8 8 Sal’s Pizza – 296 S. Willow St. 8 4 Shopper’s Pub + Eatery – 18 Lake Ave. 8 4 Season Tickets Sports Pub – 554 Front St. 7 6 Souvlaki Pizza and Subs – 256 Bridge St. 7 6 Rizzas Pizza 2160 Candia Rd 6 5 Annula’s Pizza and Deli – 525 Chestnut St. 5 5 Grand Slam Pizza – 331. S. Mammoth Rd. 4 1 Jimmy’s House of Pizza – 345 Kelley St. 4 3 Pizza Express – 245 Maple St #2. 4 2 Pizza Man – 850 E Industrial Park Dr STE 3. 4 2 Venice Old Style Pizza – 610 Front St. 3 3 The Pizza Man Bar and Grill – 254 W River Rd, Hooksett 3 3 Hot Stone Pizzeria – 174 Eddy Rd. 2 2 Market Basket – 30 Market Dr. Hooksett 2 2 Market Basket – 460 Elm St. 2 2 Olympus Pizza – 506 Valley St. 2 2 Pappy’s Pizza and Subs – 1531 Elm St. 2 2 Puritan – 245 Hooksett Rd. 2 1 Simon Pizza and Roast Beef – 2626 Brown Ave. 2 1 Fratello’s – 155 Dow St 1 1 Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza – 379 S. Willow St. 1 0 Golden Acres Pizza Market – 670 Mast Rd. 1 1 Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria – 671 Hooksett Rd. 1 1 Moe Joe’s – 2175 Candia Rd. 1 1 South Side Tavern – 1279 S Willow St. 1 1 Pizza Market – 845 Hanover St. 1 0

And here are some new comments that came in today about local pizza places.

Alley Cat Pizzeria

“It’s classic New York style pizza And it tastes the best” – Bob K

“Best NY thin crust pizza, nicely cooked dough, tasty sauce and right amount of cheese” – Jim Sibona

Deadproof Pizza

“It’s like a mosh pit of flavors in my mouth” – Jonny Moquin

“It only takes one bite to realize they’re the best around” – Joe Pare

“Nobody else can match the flavor” – Kai Teixeira

“The most solid humans and an all-around fantastic product” – Benjamin Nicholson

Fotia’s

“I haven’t found anyone else’s pizza to compare to Fotia’s“- Jennifer Chik

“Bet your bottom dollar on Fotia’s pizzas” – Astor Newhouse

Moe Joe’s

“The shrimp pesto pizza with white sauce, green peppers and mushrooms can’t be beat! ” – Rosanna McMahon

Pindo’s Restaurant and Pizza

“It’s made by hand by people” – Val Murphy

Pizza by Rocco

“Always taste perfect – lovely sauce with crispy crust. Amazing sizes and I love NY pizza” – Emily

“The flavor of the sauce makes it special” – Joe Romo

Rizza’s Pizza

“Best buffalo chicken pizza always made to order with a smile” – LG

Vintage Pizza

“My favorite pie in Manch and maybe the state at large.” – Sean Sargent

“Great choices, amazing sauce, and the dough is perfect” – Tiffany Forsing