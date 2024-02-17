Pizza Tournament Day 1: Deadproof takes commanding lead

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

As of approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, the mobile pizza pop-up Deadproof Pizza has taken a commanding lead in the race to determine the seeding for Manchester Ink Link’s first ever Pizza Tournament.

Here’s a look at the standings so far as well as reasoning behind some of the votes.

To vote, click here. The seeding round ends on Thursday, Feb. 22. For more on the rules and the tournament as a whole, click here.

Restaurant Votes Verified Votes Deadproof – “Secret Location” 24 24 Vintage Pizza – 241. Candia Rd. 8 7 Pindo’s Restaurant and Pizza – 49 Massabesic St. 8 6 Fotia’s – 401 S Willow St. 8 2 Chelby’s – 284 Mammoth Rd. 7 3 Crown Tavern – 99 Hanover St. 5 2 Elm House of Pizza – 102 Elm St. 3 3 Alley Cat Pizzeria – 486 Chestnut St. 3 1 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria – 50 Dow St. 2 2 Souvlaki Pizza and Subs – 256 Bridge St. 2 1 Venice Old Style Pizza – 610 Front St. 2 2 Sal’s Pizza – 296 S. Willow St. 2 1 Annula’s Pizza and Deli – 525 Chestnut St. 1 1 Market Basket – 30 Market Dr. Hooksett 1 1 Olympus Pizza – 506 Valley St. 1 1 Pappy’s Pizza and Subs – 1531 Elm St. 1 1 Pizza by Rocco – 210 Lowell St. 1 1 Rizzas Pizza 2160 Candia Rd 1 1 Season Tickets Sports Pub – 554 Front St. 1 1 The Pizza Man Bar and Grill – 850 E. Industrial Park Dr. 1 1 Jimmy’s House of Pizza – 345 Kelley St. 1 0 Simon Pizza and Roast Beef – 2626 Brown Ave. 1 0

900 Degrees

“Brick Oven” – Ric

“If you order your pizza extra crispy, it closely resembles NY thin crust pizza. Plus it’s 3 minutes from our house.” – Bill Stelling

Alley Cat Pizzeria

“Thin, chewy crust, sauce is not sweet, good quality and quantity of toppings staff is great as well.” – Annmarie

Annula’s Pizza and Deli

“Yummy Greek – Israel

Chelby’s

“Great taste” – Spilioula Poziou

“Great flavor of the dough and high quality toppings” – Spilioula Poziou

“Their dough is amazing and the combination of the topping is everything!” – Brittany

Crown Tavern

“The crust!” – Nick

“Wood fired, the right size, fresh ingredients, it’s the best pizza in the city.” – Chris

Deadproof

“All their pizzas are amazing” – Dylan Murdoch

“Amazing local ingredients” – Kelly Rowe

“Amazing pizza, with amazing customer service” – Alex Jordanhazy

“Because tastes the best” – Troy Batty

“Best new pizza spot around” – Taylor Smith

“Best pizza on DoorDash” – Mary-Rose Deak

“Constant rotating menu of sexiness with a few main staples” – Billy Thompson

“Damn good pizza” – Matt Hughes

“Great began pizza!” Dave Sudhalter

“Great modern Neapolitan style pizza” – Billy Tomlinson

“Great wings! Better pizza!” – Darren Roberts

“It’s Taylor swift’s favorite pizza” – Mark Nazzaro

“Local ingredients, local owners, all of the passsion.” – Tim F.

“Send noods” – Maggie Benson

“The ‘Girl dinner’ pie” – Jamie Little

“The OG = GOAT” – Parker Cannon

“Their boyish charm and big band power hour 🍕🤌” – Dante Marino

“Their menu is always changing” – Brendan O’Shea

“Their pizza and wings are 🔥” – Wayne Gosher

“Their porkhub is my favorite” – Adam sandler (not the famous one)

“They have a pizza called the porkhub. Is there a better reason?” – Nick Sanders

“They make my favorite pizza” – Ashley D’ambruoso

“They outpizza the hut” – Don Waldron

Elm House of Pizza

“Fantastic toppings/combinations, innovative special pizzas every week.” – Matt O’Neal

“House Pie. ‘Nuff said.” – Dan P

“Taste, experience, quality & appearance” – Joe Frank

Fotia’s

“Best pizza I’ve had in years”- Heidi Hamer

“Cooked by Greeks!” – Gary Hamer

Market Basket in Hooksett

“Solid pie, good price” – Caitlin

Olympus Pizza

“Consistent. Best match of dough, sauce & ingredients” – Dan Greenleaf

Pappy’s Pizza and Subs

“The traditional sauce spread on the thin crust is a perfect canvas for a taste that says ‘home town’.” – Kathy Turgeon

Pindo’s Restaurant and Pizza

“delicious” – rick johnson

“Good taste and always fresh” – Georgia Demers

“Great owners” – John yogurtie

“hand made with love” – mark amico

“Honest hardworking family! Consistently delicious pizza!” – Jen Park

“Price and taste!” – mary johnson

Pizza by Rocco

“Great pizza” – Cheryl McDonald

Rizzas Pizza

“Crispy, fluffy crust. Not soggy or greasy. Toppings are on point! Hands down best pizza in the area!”

Sal’s Pizza

“Huge slices usually with numerous topping choices. Good crust, sauce, topping. Desserts are great too.” – Dan Greenleaf

Season Tickets Sports Pub

“Nice full one with fresh toppings” – Robert Dionne

Souvlaki Pizza and Subs

“Love the toppings” – Anonymous*

The Pizza Man Bar and Grill

“Good, Inexpensive, not greek” – Scott

Venice Old Style Pizza

“They have the best sauce for my money and it’s not overloaded with cheese” – Erik

“Great crisp crust and fresh toppings” – Eric Gaumond

Vintage Pizza

“Best crust” – Michael D’Aquila

“Best quality” – Raffi Zack

“Freshly made and delicious” – Ann Yuscavage

“Perfect crust, generous toppings, top-quality ingredients” – Liz Kotowski

“Sauce is perfect, great chewy crust and the sausage and ricotta can’t be beat” – Rachel Lauretano

“Tasty dough/sauce, good amount of cheese, plenty of toppings, cooked well” – K

*- The judges will accept this vote as non-anonymous since they took the time to say they were anonymous