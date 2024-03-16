Pizza Madness Update: March 16

Hello Manchester!

We’re down to final eight contestants in our Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes. Here are the results so far, as of approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

You can find the ballot for this round here.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 21.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region finals

(#3) Souvlaki: 107 vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza: 72

South Region finals

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 173 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 268

East Region finals

(#1) Fotia’s:149 vs. (#2) Pindo’s: 82

West Region finals

(#1) Deadproof: 223 vs. (#2) Vintage Pizza: 209