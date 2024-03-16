Pizza Madness Update: March 16

Saturday, March 16, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Community, Culture 0
Saturday, March 16, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Community, Culture 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

170814 Newtons Revenge Pizza
Newton’s Revenge Pizza at 900 Degrees

PIZZA MADNESS NewHello Manchester!

We’re down to final eight contestants in our Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes. Here are the results so far, as of approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

You can find the ballot for this round here.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 21.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region finals

(#3) Souvlaki: 107  vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza: 72

South Region finals

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 173 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive: 268

East Region finals

(#1) Fotia’s:149  vs. (#2) Pindo’s: 82

West Region finals

(#1) Deadproof: 223 vs. (#2) Vintage Pizza: 209

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts