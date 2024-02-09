Pizza Madness, preliminary round: How many places sell pizza in Manchester?

Hello once again, Manchester! This week, Manchester Ink Link is preparing for the upcoming college basketball madness with a tournament of our own: the first-ever Manchester Ink Link Pizza Tournament. We’ll be asking you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link, who you think has the best pizza in Manchester. But first, we need to determine who is selling pizza in the Queen City. So, in honor of National Pizza Day today, we want to confirm our list with you below.

Are we missing anybody?

Anybody you’d like to see selling pizza?

Just general thoughts on pizza?

Let us know by clicking here and sharing your thoughts.

Stay tuned next week for more details and the format of the pizza tournament.

900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria – 50 Dow St.

Alley Cat Pizzeria – 486 Chestnut St.

Amory Street House of Pizza – 253 Amory St.

Annula’s Pizza and Deli – 525 Chestnut St.

Charlie’s – 18 Pinard St

Chelby’s – 284 Mammoth Rd.

Chuck E. Cheese – 1525 S Willow St,

Common Man Roadside Market and Deli – 1805 S Willow St,

Crown Tavern – 99 Hanover St,

Domino’s Pizza – 150 Amory St.

Domino’s Pizza – 212 Lowell St.

Domino’s Pizza – 60 Beech St.

Elite Pizza – 72 Conant St.

Elm House of Pizza – 102 Elm St.

Fotia’s – 401 S Willow St,

Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza – 379 S. Willow St.

Grand Slam Pizza – 331. S. Mammoth Rd.

Hannaford – 140 Bicentennial Dr,

Hannaford – 201 John E Devine Dr,

Hannaford – 859 Hanover St,

Hot Stone Pizzeria – 174 Eddy Rd.

Jimmy’s House of Pizza – 345 Kelley St.

Little Caesar’s – 581 Second St.

Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria – 671 Hooksett Rd.

Margaritas – 1037 Elm St,

Market Basket – 460 Elm St,

Moe Joe’s – 2175 Candia Rd,

Olympus Pizza – 506 Valley St.

Papa John’s Pizza – 223 S. Willow St.

Pappy’s Pizza and Subs – 1531 Elm St.

Pindo’s Restaurant and Pizza – 49 Massabesic St,

Pizza 911 – 108 Webster St.

Pizza by Rocco – 210 Lowell St.

Pizza Express – 245 Maple St #2,

Pizza Express 2 – 865 Second St.

Pizza Hut – 503 Maple St.

Pizza Man – 850 E Industrial Park Dr STE 3,

Pizza Market – 845 Hanover St.

Puritan Backroom – 245 Hooksett Rd,

Rizza’s Pizza 2160 Candia Rd

Rounders Sports Bar and Grill – 2323 Brown Ave,

Sal’s Pizza – 296 S. Willow St.

Salona Bar & Grill 128 maple st.

Sbarro – 1500 S. Willow St.

Season Tickets Sports Pub – 554 Front St,

Shopper’s Pub + Eatery – 18 Lake Ave,

Simon Pizza and Roast Beef – 2626 Brown Ave,

South Side Tavern – 1279 S Willow St,

Souvlaki Pizza and Subs – 256 Bridge St.

The Pizza Man Bar and Grill – 850 E. Industrial Park Dr.

Tropical Food to Go – 912 Somerville St,

Venice Old Style Pizza – 610 Front St.

Vintage Pizza – 241. Candia Rd.

Question of the Week

Last week we asked all of you if Manchester would see an early spring, emulating the results of this year’s Groundhog Day result from the prognosticating groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil. We only got two responses, and here they are.

Christine Murphy

I remember at least one Fisher Cats opening day being snowed out, and it’s something I’d prefer not to see repeated. Winter bad, baseball good!

Bill Stergios

Phil’s my hero!