Pitching Shines in Sunday’s 2-1 Win

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-12) took down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-10) on Sunday afternoon by a 2-1 final at Delta Dental Stadium. Both teams got strong outings from their starters — the two offenses combined for eight hits.

New Hampshire lefty Trenton Wallace (W, 1-0) retired the first eight batters in order en route to five scoreless innings. The Iowa product struck out five and walked one. Wallace lowered his ERA to 2.16, the best of all starters.

Wallace’s win is the first by a Fisher Cats starter in 2024 — eight New Hampshire starters have reached the five-inning mark this season, but Wallace is the first to qualify and pick up the win.

Binghamton starter Blade Tidwell (L, 1-3) tossed 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine. The right-hander was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs (one earned).

The Fisher Cats pushed their two runs across in the third. Catcher Andres Sosa walked, then first baseman Riley Tirotta smacked a single to left field. Sosa sped from first to third, then took home as the throw ricocheted away from third base into the Binghamton dugout. Tirotta advanced to second on the throw, then to third on the dead ball. Right fielder Garrett Spain tapped a ground ball to first to score Tirotta and make it 2-0.

The Rumble Ponies got their only run on a solo homer from right fielder Brandon McIlwain in the sixth. The Fisher Cats bullpen was solid; relievers Hunter Gregory, Trevor Clifton and Jimmy Burnette (S, 2) struck out five batters in four innings.

The Fisher Cats venture to central New Jersey on Tuesday, April 30 to begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A partners of the New York Yankees. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) starts the series on the mound for New Hampshire, as Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Somerset’s starter has yet to be announced.