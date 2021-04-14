Pioneers spring into new season

MANCHESTER, NH – As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, student athletes from around the Granite State once again take to the fields and courts of play this week. Among those competitors, standouts from Trinity High School are ready to leave their mark on the New Hampshire high school sports landscape.

Baseball

Head Coach:

Jake Filip

Top Returning Athletes:

“Trinity returns three senior pitchers who have the ability to start games on the mound in Joe Songen, Louis Rosenthall and Ryan Stultz,” said Filip. “All three of these seniors have been varsity starting position players as well since arriving at the school.”

Expectations:

“Trinity Pioneers had a record turn out for baseball tryouts this year. Things appear to be improving for the Pioneers,” said Filip. “Trinity has six seniors to blend with a talented group of juniors. The sophomore and freshmen group of players have a lot of athleticism. The competitive edge that I see in this group I believe will go a long way to restoring pride to the Pioneer baseball program.”

Next 3 games:

Wednesday, April 14, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Keene

Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Derryfield

Tuesday, April 27, 12 p.m. – Home vs. Hillsboro-Deering

Softball

Head Coach:

Jay Brewster (6th season, 2011-2016, 2021)

Top Returning Athletes:

Seairah Demers (Senior infielder)

Kiera Gilman (Junior pitcher & outfielder)

Emma Service (Junior shortstop)

Captains:

Demers & Emily Lucinskas

Promising Newcomers:

Sarah Sewall (Freshman catcher)

Biggest Challenge:

“Piecing together a team,” said Brewster. “Numbers are very low, only 11 on the team, many newcomers to softball, so teaching fundamentals and basic softball skills, really introducing the sport to over half of the team.”

Expectations:

“Slow, consistent improvement practice by practice and game by game,” said Brewster.

First 3 games:

Wednesday, April 21, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Souhegan

Friday, April 23, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Souhegan

Tuesday, April 27, 12 p.m. – Away vs. Sanborn

Boys Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Michael Martinez

Position Breakdown:

Goalkeeper: Senior Dylan Purdy, two-years removed from an inconsistent sophomore campaign, has really improved, said Martinez. He’s challenged by sophomore up-and-comer Nick Guerra.

Senior Dylan Purdy, two-years removed from an inconsistent sophomore campaign, has really improved, said Martinez. He’s challenged by sophomore up-and-comer Nick Guerra. Defense: Trinity’s back line is anchored this year by senior captain Brendon Boss and junior Matt Miclette (a transfer from Bow) in the crease. Miclette’s older brother, Cam, was a two-time all-state player and member of the 2015 state championship team at Trinity. The defense is rounded out by promising newcomers Mike Evans, a junior, senior Cam Laventure and freshmen Will Brauer and Sam D’Urso.

Trinity’s back line is anchored this year by senior captain Brendon Boss and junior Matt Miclette (a transfer from Bow) in the crease. Miclette’s older brother, Cam, was a two-time all-state player and member of the 2015 state championship team at Trinity. The defense is rounded out by promising newcomers Mike Evans, a junior, senior Cam Laventure and freshmen Will Brauer and Sam D’Urso. Middies: Trinity is a bit thin in its midfield transition game, but the team’s top middie line has two potential all-state standouts, including senior captain Dillion Brown, who was named second-team all-state as a sophomore attacker. He takes over as the team’s primary ball handler this season. Next to him, sophomore newcomer Brady Watts looks to step in immediately as a top faceoff specialist and two-way middie. “Both will be huge parts of the offense, especially Watts with the ability to make it and take it from the dot,” said Martinez, who also noted the midfield will be boosted by junior Austin Pepin and promising newcomers Colton Gooden, a sophomore, and freshman Brennan Walsh.

Trinity is a bit thin in its midfield transition game, but the team’s top middie line has two potential all-state standouts, including senior captain Dillion Brown, who was named second-team all-state as a sophomore attacker. He takes over as the team’s primary ball handler this season. Next to him, sophomore newcomer Brady Watts looks to step in immediately as a top faceoff specialist and two-way middie. “Both will be huge parts of the offense, especially Watts with the ability to make it and take it from the dot,” said Martinez, who also noted the midfield will be boosted by junior Austin Pepin and promising newcomers Colton Gooden, a sophomore, and freshman Brennan Walsh. Attack: With Brown now a middie, Trinity will feature a whole new attack this year spearheaded by sophomore Tate Flint, who has the potential to not only be an all-stater, but also contend for Division-III player of the year, according to Martinez. Helping boost Flint’s chances of competing for the Trinity team record of 53 goals and 90 points will be junior Jack Socha, sophomore newcomer Ethan Flannagon and freshman Andrew Overy. “They will help provide the secondary scoring and I expect one of the three to hop into the all-state conversion,” said Martinez.

Biggest Challenge:

“(Our) biggest challenge will be team depth,” said Martinez. “We have a great starting nine, some questions at OM and LSM to round out the starting 10, but finding a middie two line that can be consistent both offensively and defensively as well as what happens if we have injuries.”

Expectations:

“Since not being able to play last spring and not knowing what the landscape will be in the division, we will just be trying to improve each game, getting our young players to develop and get ready for the playoffs,” said Martinez.

First 3 games:

Tuesday, April 13 – 8-2 win over Pelham

Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Pelham

Tuesday, April 20, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Hillsboro-Deering

Boys tennis

Head Coach:

Chip Polak

Returning Athletes:

None

Biggest Challenge:

“We have a completely new team, all freshmen and sophomores,” said Polak. “We have no returning lettermen; no one who has ever played a high school match.”

Expectations:

“Trinity is also playing its most challenging schedule ever with four Division I schools (due to increased regional play this season). “Practices have been great but with everyone a rookie, we are still working on the basics.”

First 3 games:

Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Souhegan

Friday, April 16, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Alvirne

Monday, April 19, 4p.m. – Away vs. Merrimack

Girls Tennis

Head Coach:

Derick Alexandere

Top Returning Athletes:

Tori Lindh

Emma Kane

Promising Newcomers:

“Rheya King, our top golfer, has joined the team and shows a lot of promise,” said Alexandere. “Devan Booth (sophomore) and Clare Tran (freshman) have terrific skills.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Our team is very new this year … Because of COVID, we’re playing local teams that are in upper divisions. This will be a challenge for us,” said Alexandere, “yet it also gives our players the opportunity to hone their talents. ”

Expectations:

“This is a team-building year,,” said Alexandre. “We hope to remain very competitive for this season and by next year to achieve at the highest level.”

First 3 games:

Wednesday, April 14, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Souhegan

Friday, April 16, 3:30 p.m. – Home vs. Alvirne

Wednesday April 21, 3:30 p.m. – Home vs. Goffstown