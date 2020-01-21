Pinkerton has no problem finding goals versus Central

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Little Green of Manchester Central had what only could be described as a difficult afternoon on Monday, falling 10-0 at JFK Coliseum at the hands of Pinkerton.

The Astros needed just six seconds to get on the board as the puck trickled into the net off the stick of Jordyn Wasiejko.

Pinkerton added five more goals before the first intermission and added four more in the second period.

The third period held little more than skating as Central managed just one shot and Pinkerton had stopped shooting completely.

“We didn’t come prepared. They weren’t quite motivated coming into the game. They woke up a little in the second period, but by that point it was too late,” said Central Head Coach Daniel Gagne. “(after the opening goal), you saw it right away. They weren’t really into it again until we woke them up.”

Wasiejko earned a hat trick on the game’s tenth goal, also adding three assists.

Other Astros on the scoresheet included Spencer St. Pierre (two goals and an assist), Lindsey Porter (one goal), Chloe Laborgne (one goal, one assist), Kelsey Levesque (two goals, two assists), Emily Buckley (one goal), Molly Fahey (two assists), Lauren Riviere (one assist), Maddie Knight (one assist) and Kaylie Hogan (one assist).

Pinkerton goaltender Kylie Coupal saved all three shots she faced while Central goaltender Danyela Poore made 32 stops in net for the Little Green.

Central (2-6) next travels to Cheshire County for a matchup against Keene/Monadnock/Fall Mountain on Wednesday at 7 p.m.