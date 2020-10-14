Pinkerton Academy returns to remote learning after spike in COVID-19 community exposure cases

DERRY, NH – Pinkerton Academy is returning to remote learning through the end of October. The announcement was made via the school’s website Wednesday, citing an increase in community spread and more anticipated cases. The decision was made after the school learned that an individual who had been told to quarantine last week due to contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 showed up on campus today.

“This community exposure has led to a significant number of staff and students who may have been exposed and will possibly need to quarantine. We cannot remain open in the hybrid model with this percentage of our community quarantining. Effective immediately, we will move to remote learning for all students through the end of October. This includes P.A.C.E. classes. The PSATs this coming Saturday are being postponed. On October 30th, we will reassess the data for our area and our school community to determine if we will return to hybrid learning or remain in remote at the start of November,” according to a letter posted on the school’s website.

Due to the number of students currently quarantined and the “expectation” that more positive cases would emerge from known exposures “at this time we are ending participation in fall sports,” the notice read, as well as other in-person activities including band.

The letter concludes: “Beyond your control, the actions of a few others have impacted you unfairly. We are sorry for this.”

You can read the complete letter below.