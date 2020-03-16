Pinkerton Academy notifies school community of COVID-19 diagnosis

DERRY, NH — On Sunday night Pinkerton Academy headmaster sent out notice that someone from their “daily school community” has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The New Hampshire Department of Helth and Huma Services is conducting a contact investigation and any person who is identified as a close contact to this person will be notified directly by NH DHHS,” read part of the notice from Pinkerton Headmaster Dr. Timothy Powers.

The person in question has not been on the school campus since Tuesday March 10.

The full notice is posted below.

On Sunday Gov. Chris Sununu announced that New Hampshire public schools will remain closed until April 3.