Photo gallery: Picture perfect weather for a CMC Queen City Marathon

Sunday, November 8, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town, Sports 0

Nathan Langford of Bedford, and his running mates. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – Organizers of the CMC Manchester City Marathon couldn’t have ordered a better day if they tried. City police began road closures Saturday afternoon to make sure the event got off to a timely start Sunday morning.

Winners

Full Marathon: Samuel Fazioli of Salem, NH, 2:23:28

Half Marathon: Cameron Dickson, 22, of Londonderry, 1:08:07.0

The top female runner in the full marathon, Hirut Guangul, 28, of Litchfield, CT, placed 18th overall with a time of 2:44:44.5

The top female running in the half marathon was Jordan O’Dea, 26, of Allston, Mass, who placed 17 overall with a time of 1:19:40.3

See how all the runners did here.

Below are some great photos from the event by Stacy Harrison.

Hirut Gungul and Samuel Gotts, of Litchfield, CT.

Perry Seagroves, left, of Concord, ad Jeff McDonald, of Manchester. Photo/Stacy Harrison
Hirut Guangul of Connecticut placed first in the women’s division of the full marathon. Photo/Stacy Harrison
Yes, we run for beth! Photo/Stacy Harrison
Team “2021 Are We There Yet” is all smiles. Photo/Stacy Harrison

“Champagne Girls” rejoice. Photo/Stacy Harrison
Cristal Barnes, left, of Maine. Photo/Stacy Harrison
