Photo gallery: Picture perfect weather for a CMC Queen City Marathon

MANCHESTER, NH – Organizers of the CMC Manchester City Marathon couldn’t have ordered a better day if they tried. City police began road closures Saturday afternoon to make sure the event got off to a timely start Sunday morning.

Winners

Full Marathon: Samuel Fazioli of Salem, NH, 2:23:28

Half Marathon: Cameron Dickson, 22, of Londonderry, 1:08:07.0

The top female runner in the full marathon, Hirut Guangul, 28, of Litchfield, CT, placed 18th overall with a time of 2:44:44.5

The top female running in the half marathon was Jordan O’Dea, 26, of Allston, Mass, who placed 17 overall with a time of 1:19:40.3

See how all the runners did here.

Below are some great photos from the event by Stacy Harrison.