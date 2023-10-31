Phillips emphasizes bipartianship at NHIOP presidential campaign stop

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Just hours before trick-or-treaters were set to go door-to-door for Halloween, a Minnesota Congressman joked to a crowd of Granite Staters that his costume today was the next President of the United States.

Following his decision to file for the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary last Friday, U.S. Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN-03) travelled to the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) at Saint Anselm College on Tuesday to share the thoughts behind his campaign and the nation as a whole, before taking questions from assembled likely voters.

One of the primary themes behind Phillips remarks was an emphasis on bipartisanship, both in Washington where he cited instances where he worked with Republicans as part of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus and in Minnesota where he regularly held dinners with local Republican and Democratic voters where they could meet with each other and discuss their worldviews in a friendly and constructive atmosphere. During Tuesday’s event he attempted to maintain that spirit, at one point giving a voter a high five after he gave an answer to a question.

Phillips said that if elected, he would nominate Republicans and Democrats to his cabinet, and seeks to talk to New Hampshire voters of all political persuasions, even supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t care about your politics, I care about your principles,” he said.

While Phillips was unequivocal about his opinion of Trump, stating that he will no doubt be the Republican Presidential Nominee in 2024, that he is the most dangerous man in American history, and that if he became president again that American democracy “would never again survive in the same way.”

Phillips’ views on incumbent President Joe Biden were slightly more nuanced. Although Phillips praised Biden for stepping up to defeat Trump in 2020 as well as much of his work since that time, he stated that Biden would be defeated by Trump in 2024.

He added that he has consistently tried to tout Biden’s accomplishments to his constituents to no avail, believing that wide portions of the country, especially young people are looking for an alternative to Trump and Biden given recent polling numbers and Biden has not followed up on his promise in 2020 to be a candidate that would bridge the gap into a new generation of leaders.

Phillips also indicated his belief that he believes his career in Congress is over due to this campaign, but felt it was necessary given his belief that a large number of Americans want a politician that is honest and will reunite the country.

“I’m sticking around because I want to hear from you. We’re going to do it better,” he said. “If you think you’re part of the exhausted center-right or center-left that wants to disarm the far-right and the far-left that are hijacking this country and the world right now, let’s do it differently.”

Phillips also stated that he would quickly support Biden for president if becomes clear he will become the Democratic nominee, but worried that what he referred to as a “coronation” approach by the Democratic Party comparable to what he said was done with Hillary Clinton in 2016 would only help Trump’s chances at victory.

While Phillips would not directly address Biden’s decision not to file for New Hampshire’s Democratic Presidential Primary, he did note that Biden is heading to his district in Minnesota next month. Phillips also added that he has great respect for the tradition of talking directly to voters in New Hampshire, adding that listening is at the root of leadership and later adding that much of Washington is now in a bubble where they no longer listen to the concerns of average Americans.

The only other person Phillips stated by name was Congressional Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who he called one of the best leaders America has ever known.

In other topics mentioned during the discussion, Phillips stated that the U.S. must change its policy regarding border security and immigration. First, he felt that more empathy must be given to both immigrants and U.S. Border Agents, both of whom he felt have been wrongfully vilified by the extremes of America’s political spectrum. He also felt that immigration reform was needed, that infrastructural upgrades were needed at the border and most important efforts must be done to support countries that are sending the largest amounts of undocumented migrants in hopes of convincing them either to stay in their country or immigrate through proper channels.

He also said that he would support zero-based budgeting if president, stating that eventually discretionary spending for important initiatives would become impossible of the nation’s entire budget is dedicated to debt service. Phillips also stated that he believes that wealthy Americans such as himself should be required to pay more in taxes to reduce the nation’s deficit.

Phillips also repeated his praise for Biden in regard to foreign policy, but emphasized that Ukraine must win its war against Russia as Ukraine embodies democracy, something which is dangerous to Russia and at the core of American values.

The NHIOP stop was one of several on Tuesday for Phillips, including a guest appearance on WGIR’s New Hampshire Today with Chris Ryan where Phillips received the endorsement of former New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff (D-Concord).

“We are at a critical moment in the history of our country. It’s time for a new generation of leadership, and Dean is ready to take the helm right now,” Shurtleff said. “In New Hampshire, we know politics, and make our choices independent of party leadership. I call on my friends and colleagues to join me. Everyone is invited.”

Phillips also made a stop in Dover and is scheduled for a town hall on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Manchester at the Rex Theatre.