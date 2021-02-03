Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium acquires Cain and Janosz Funeral Home

MANCHESTER, NH – Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, one of the oldest family-run funeral homes in New England, announced it has acquired privately-owned Cain and Janosz Funeral Home, located at 74 Brook St.

“The residents in and around Manchester come to us during one of the most distressing times in their lives – the loss of a loved one. Our top priority is and always will be providing exceptional service. Our team ensures the experience of our families is as seamless as possible, including options that fit into their budget,” said Arthur “Buddy” Phaneuf, President and CEO, Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. “Adding Cain and Janosz to the Phaneuf family provides us the ability to expand the quality of service we provide to our community members across New Hampshire.”

The purchase of Cain and Janosz extends Phaneuf Funeral Homes’ caring and compassionate services deeper into the Manchester community. Phaneuf will honor all existing and pre-planned arrangements previously made with Cain and Janosz.

For questions about existing arrangements with Cain and Janosz, email buddy@phaneuf.net or call (603) 625-5777.

All of the Cain and Janosz website obituaries will be preserved onto the Phaneuf website. Phaneuf’s team of dedicated providers are ready to immediately assist all families that have arrangements through Cain and Janosz.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium currently serves more than 3,000 families in NH and VT each year.

About Phaneuf

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium has been serving the public since 1906 and is one of the oldest continually-owned family funeral homes in New Hampshire. Phaneuf is the largest provider of funeral services in New England, and operates five full-service funeral homes, four crematories, and a cremation society. It provides traditional and non-traditional funeral and cremation services.