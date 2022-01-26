Phaneuf Family Foundation continues to assist local families with up to $1,000 in funeral funds

MANCHESTER, NH – The Phaneuf Family Foundation launched in fall 2019 to provide funds for New Hampshire (and Vermont) residents who can’t afford the full cost of a funeral. After two full years in operation, here are some performance highlights to note:

In 2020 the foundation was able to grant 41 percent of the requests it received; in 2021, 71 percent of requests were fulfilled – an increase of 73 percent

The number of requests for grants also grew from 46 in 2020 to 55 in 2021, an increase of 20 percent

In 2020, 19 requests were granted, totaling just over $5,000; last year, we increased that by 105 percent and were able to fulfill 39 requests, totaling almost $17,000

The average grant in 2020 was $264. That grew by 63 percent last year to $429 (the maximum allowed grant is $1,000)

These statistics point to two things: a growing awareness of the foundation’s mission and a growing need for funeral funds for needy NH families and individuals. The foundation’s motto is, “Everyone deserves a dignified farewell.”

The Phaneuf Family Foundation also awards scholarships to future funeral professionals, including Jennifer Roberts of Concord in 2021.

To ensure the Foundation’s funds go to those most needing assistance to carry out a dignified farewell, applicants for Foundation grants should apply and be approved for welfare assistance. In New Hampshire, that application is made to your city or town; in Vermont, applications go to the state. Foundation grants are most often approved to make up the difference between what welfare covers and the cost of a funeral or cremation. The maximum grant amount is $1,000. In special circumstances, Foundation funds may be used for non-welfare situations, at the discretion of the Foundation.

Learn more here.