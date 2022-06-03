Pets rescued from house fire on North Adams Street

MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical fire at a home on North Adams Street has left a family displaced, including two pets that were home alone and rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. to 68 North Adams St. after several calls came in reporting a building fire at that address. A dog could be heard barking on the first floor and firefighters forced entry through the front door, rescuing a golden retriever before advancing a hand line to the second floor to attack the blaze. A second pet was located in the stairway and removed from the building by Rescue 1. Although no residents were home at the time of the fire, Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx said the family will be temporarily displaced. He estimated the damage to be about $75,000.

No injuries were reported, but heavy smoke conditions throughout the residence made it difficult for firefighters to locate the origin of the fire. Proulx noted that a coordinated effort to ventilate the home helped firefighters extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical and is classified as accidental.