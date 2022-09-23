Pete Buttigieg coming to Manchester on Saturday

Friday, September 23, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections

CONCORD, N.H. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will headline the New Hampshire Democratic Party Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner on Saturday night at the Manchester Hilton Doubletree Hotel.

Buttigieg, known for his former roles as mayor of South Bend, IN and as a Democratic presidential candidate, was in Manchester last December to discuss infrastructure issues with local and state officials.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey highlighted the dinner in 2021 and actor Alec Baldwin was the special guest in the first iteration of the dinner in 2018 after it was re-named from the Kennedy-Clinton Dinner.

Saturday night’s event will also include speeches from the four members of New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Tom Sherman and other 2022 New Hampshire Democratic nominees.

A livestream of the event can be purchased for $25, more information is available on the New Hampshire Democratic Party website.

 

