Man shot, killed by police during early-morning response to 911 call on Mammoth Road

MANCHESTER, NH – The NH attorney general’s office is investigating an early-morning shooting at a residence on Mammoth Road in which police shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed. The police log says the initial call was for a person with ‘mental health issues.’

At approximately 3:25 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, Manchester police officers responded to a 911 call for a report of a person who was armed with a firearm at 1143 Mammoth Road in Manchester. The Manchester police activity log reflects a call for a “mental health issue” at approximately that same time.

The responding officers encountered the armed person outside of the home. During the ensuing encounter, multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms. The police log reflects a call for “gunshots heard” from a nearby residence at 3:38 a.m.

Life-saving measures by officers were attempted on the person who was shot but that person did not survive.

The identity of that person was not immediately released by police pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been scheduled for later today. No law enforcement officers or other private citizens have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers had body-worn cameras.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the autopsy is completed.

During a news briefing outside Manchester Police Department with Chief Allen Aldenberg and Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase little additional information was divulged pending completion of the investigation. Chief Aldenberg said part of the investigation will include previous police calls to that Mammoth Road address. Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots. Chase declined to say how many officers fired their weapons, saying there were “multiple officers involved.”

This is the third shooting in which Manchester police officers have used their weapons in the past year.

As of January 1, 2022, the NH Rapid Response Access Point is available to all NH residents by calling 833-710-6477. This is an additional and valuable resource for NH residents who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) of The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester will now work in conjunction with the NH Rapid Response system. Learn more here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.