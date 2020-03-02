Perry sets win record, throws no-hitter

It’s March 2, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately with Saint Anselm College athletics.

Softball

Senior Morgan Perry (Bethany, Conn.) is now the all-time program leader in wins, grabbing her 62nd win against Western Oregon on Saturday just one day after no-hitting Cedarville.

In the Cedarville win, Perry had 10 strikeouts, with junior Bre Klaiber (Ironton, Ohio) hitting a home to highlight the Hawks’ four extra-base hits.

Later in the day, Saint Anselm limited Felician to just five hits in a 9-0 win. Klaiber added another home run alongside senior Erin Thompson (Newton, N.H.) and sophomore Bailey Cain (Wellington, Fla.)

Klaiber added a third home run in the weekend in the 5-1 Western Oregon win, also adding a double in a 3-1 loss to Findlay on Saturday.

Baseball

The Hawks dropped three games over the weekend in Florida.

On Friday, Saint Anselm lost 8-0 to Minnesota-Crookston, with three of their four hits coming in the form of doubles.

On Saturday, Saint Anselm lost 5-2 and 10-4 to Rockhurst.

In the first game, Rockhurst scored six runs in the fifth, four of which came off reliever Danny Smucker (Bridgeport, W. Va.) Sophomore Drew Boli (Falmouth, Mass.) went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double for Saint Anselm.

In the second loss, senior Ryan Schworer (Medfield, Mass.) allowed just one earned run off four hits, walking four and striking out seven. The Hawks recorded seven hits, including a double from Matt Collins (Beverly, Mass.)

Women’s Basketball

The Hawks advanced in the Northeast-10 Tournament over the weekend, defeating the University of New Haven, 55-44.

Saint Anselm outscored the Rams 20-9 in the fourth quarter and 22-4 after dropping the game’s first four points, a pair of runs that provided enough scoring for the win.

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) had 15 points and 17 rebounds while junior Peyton Steinman added 20 points.

Saint Anselm meets Adelphi in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Despite a double-digit deficit, the Hawks defeated Pace in the Northeast-10 Tournament over the weekend, 82-77.

Every Hawks starter ended in double digits in scoring, led by sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) with 20 points. Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) had 15 points to reach 500 for the season, also getting past the 200 rebound plateau for the year.

Pace led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Hawks reduced that deficit to eight by the half, with a three from Tention just before the half starting a 20-4 run for Saint Anselm.

The Hawks will play Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the tournament semfinal.

Women’s Lacrosse

Saint Anselm opened its season with a 13-3 win over 16th ranked Saint Leo.

Sophomore Jenna Balboni (Billerica, Mass.) had five goals for the Hawks, with sophomore Taylor Cobain (Smithfield, R.I), junior Caroline Villareal (Portsmouth, R.I.) each with three goals.

Junior Annie Richards (Reading, Mass.) had five assists on the day.

Next up is Embry-Riddle on Tuesday at 5 p.m.