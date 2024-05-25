Perimeter Jazz Ensemble makes big band debut June 10 at Manchester Community Schoool

MANCHESTER, NH — The Perimeter Jazz Ensemble, an 18-piece big band under the direction of Peter Hazzard, is set to make its debut performance at the Manchester Community Music School auditorium on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. This performance promises an unforgettable evening of music by the great bands of the 1940s “swing” era, alongside a variety of modern jazz and pop artists. Audiences can expect authentic arrangements by icons such as Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Stan Kenton, Buddy Rich, and Woody Herman.

Event Details:

● Date: Monday, June 10th

● Time: 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

● Location: Manchester Community Music School, 2291 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03104

● Admission:

○ General: $5.00

○ Children aged 12 and under: Free

About Perimeter Jazz Ensemble:

The Perimeter Jazz Ensemble is an elite group of high school musicians brought together by The Founders Academy junior Jack Lianos to offer professional experience to its members. Many of the musicians have earned recognition through the NH Music Educators Association All-State program and span across 15 New Hampshire high schools. “This band is something straight out of my dreams, it really shows you what can be done if you really strive for it,” said Jack Lianos.

Keeping 1940s swing music alive is another key goal of the band. The band is comprised of a traditional big band set of two vocalists, five trumpets, four trombones, five saxophones, and a rhythm section and includes piano, guitar, upright bass, and drums. Two band members provide vocals alongside their instruments. When asked about singing alongside playing trumpet, Merrimack Valley’s Alison “Ali” Lamontagne said, “This has been lots of fun! I’m having a good time with such talented players.” Pianist/vocalist Nicholas “Nick” Valiton of Manchester Central agreed, “Great group of friends, having fun with each other. Great experience.”

About Peter Hazzard:

The Perimeter Jazz Ensemble is directed by Peter Hazzard, a nationally known conductor, composer, performer, and music educator. His 50+ year career has produced a large catalog of original symphonic and chamber works as well as arrangements in the pop/jazz genres. Mr. Hazzard was recognized in 2006 with a Presidential Scholar Teacher Award from the U.S. Department of Education. He holds a degree in composition and conducting from Berklee College of Music where he taught and was a Department Chair for 13 years. He is currently on the faculty of The Founders Academy Public Charter School in Manchester, NH.