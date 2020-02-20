Penmen will finish season with crucial Saint Anselm doubleheader

It’s February 20, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Men’s Hockey

Two late goals were a small consolation in a tough 6-2 Tuesday loss to Stonehill College.

Four of Stonehill’s six goals came on the power play, including one after the Penmen’s goals from graduate student Brett Strawn (Wareham, Mass.) and junior Kyle Galloway (Sugar Hill, Ga.)

The Penmen ultimately gave up nine power plays on the night and were unable to capitalize on their four power plays.

This loss leaves SNHU in sixth place in the Northeast-10, needing two wins this weekend against Saint Anselm and some help to get into the post-season.

SNHU (9-14-0, 7-9-0 Northeast-10), heads to Sullivan Arena on Friday night at 7 p.m. for the first half of the series, followed by a Saturday contest at the Ice Dean on Saturday at 7:20 p.m.

Women’s Track and Field

SNHU is predicted to finish fifth in the upcoming Northeast-10 Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships according to a coaches’ poll on Tuesday.

SNHU finished behind defending champion Stonehill College as well as American International College, Assumption, and Southern Connecticut State University. Stonehill has won the last six Northeast-10 indoor championships.

The 2020 Northeast-10 Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Thursday and Friday.

Men’s Lacrosse

Senior Tyler Mello (Acushnet, Mass.) was named to the Preseason All-New England Team on Wednesday by the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Mello was named as a Preseason All-America in January and has been a two-time All-Northeast-10, All-New England and was on the All-Northeast-10 Third Team last year.