Penmen start baseball season on sour note

It’s Feb. 17, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on recently in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Baseball

The Penmen opened their baseball season with a tough series against Colorado Mesa University.

The series opened on Friday with a 22-5 decision in favor of the Mavericks. SNHU did manage to get a 1-0 lead in the first off back-to-back one out singles from senior Tom Blandini (Bow, N.H.) and redshirt-junior Marcus Chavez (Queens, N.Y.), but Colorado Mesa responded with double-digit run tallies over five of their eight times up at bat.

Senior Jake Coro (Johnston, R.I.) went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in the loss.

Game Two on Saturday was a little closer, with SNHU losing 6-4. Here, the Mavericks struck first before Chavez tied the game with a two-run single in the fifth.

Colorado Mesa responded half-an-inning later and the Penmen briefly tied the contest again before the Mavericks added runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to seal the win.

Junior Dakota Mulcay (Goffstown, N.H.) collected two of the Penmen’s nine hits in the contest.

In the final game of the weekend, SNHU fell 10-1.

Freshman Michael LaRocca (Vero Beach, Fla.) drove in SNHU’s only run in the seventh, only for the Mavericks to respond with a four-spot half an inning later.

Here, Coro and junior Sam Henrie (Middleboro, Mass.) each bagged two hits.

Southern New Hampshire begins the season 0-3 for the first time since 2015. The Penmen return to action Thursday, Feb. 20 (6 p.m.) when they take on Mercy College in the first of five games in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Men’s Basketball

Senior Eammon Joyce (Medford, Mass.) led the way for SNHU in their 87-81 win over Bentley on Saturday.

Joyce was joined in double digits by freshman Jacari Sanders (San Antonio, Texas), junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.), and junior Corry Long (Cincinnati, Ohio) who had 20, 18 and 14 points respectively.

Southern New Hampshire trailed by two with just over eight minutes to go in the second half when it used an 18-2 blitz – with six points from Almonacy, five from Sanders, four from Long and three from Joyce – to grab its largest lead of the contest at 73-59 with 4:39 left.

Bentley answered with a 12-2 counter-run that featured five different scorers and slashed its deficit to 75-71 with 2:12 on the clock, but that was as close as the visitors would get, as SNHU closed it out by going 9-for-12 from the line.

Southern New Hampshire wins for the sixth time in its last eight games, while Bentley drops its fifth straight and needs just one more win over the Falcons to tie the all-time series between the two schools.

The Penmen (15-10, 8-9 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Feb. 22 (3:30 p.m.) when they take on Stonehill College. Their final regular season game will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 (7:30 p.m.) against Saint Michael’s College.

Women’s Basketball

Bentley fared better on the women’s side, defeating SNHU by a score of 76 to 67.

Senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.) led the way with 18 points, with sophomore Jenna Roche (Braintree, Mass.) chipping in 13 points and five rebounds.

Southern New Hampshire trailed, 43-29, with 6:32 remaining in the third quarter when it called timeout to switch out its five players on the floor. The Penmen responded with a 24-10 run that featured six different scorers – led by Roche with seven – to knot the game at 53-all with 36 seconds left. Bentley would drain a pair of free throws to head into the final frame in front by two.

Those free throws would also give the Falcons the lead for good, as they began a 16-5 run to open a 69-58 advantage. SNHU would never get closer than seven.

Southern New Hampshire loses for the fourth time in six games, while Bentley wins for the second straight game, following a three-game skid.

Like the men’s side, the Penmen (14-11, 7-10 Northeast-10) will finish up its regular season with games on Saturday, Feb. 22 (1:30 p.m.) and Tuesday, Feb. 22 (5 p.m.) against Stonehill and Saint Michael’s, respectively.

Men’s Ice Hockey

The Penmen found themselves on the short end in both halves of a home-and-home doubleheader against Assumption this weekend.

On Friday, SNHU dropped a 3-2 overtime decision at home. Junior Kyle Galloway (Sugar Hill, Ga.) scored both of SNHU’s goals, including a power play score in the second period, putting him at four goals on the year.

Senior goaltender Kurt Gutting (Weymouth, Mass.) stopped 40 shots and held the Greyhounds scoreless on five separate power plays. The Penmen were unsuccessful on five power plays of their own as the two teams combined for 37 total penalty minutes.

In Worcester on Sunday, sophomore Andy Somerville (Medford, Mass.) provided the Penmen’s only goal in a 3-1 loss.

Gutting ended with 34 saves.

The Penmen have dropped four straight games and are three points behind Franklin Pierce and Stonehill for third in the Northeast-10.

SNHU (9-13-0, 7-8-0 Northeast-10) seeks to right the ship against Stonehill College on Tuesday, Feb. 18.