Penmen split Saturday with Pace

It’s Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Women’s Basketball

Junior Gyanna Russell (East Hampton, CT) led the way for the Penmen with 14 points in what was a 64-53 loss to Pace on Saturday.

Southern New Hampshire closed to within eight less than 90 seconds into the third quarter, but Pace reeled off a quick 10-2 run that featured four different scorers and boosted its lead to 44-28 at the 6:36 mark. Pace would grab its largest advantage of the afternoon at 50-33 with 1:49 left in the third and the Penmen would never get closer than 10.

Russell was joined by freshman Adriana Timberlake (Braintree, Mass.) and junior Sarah Deyo (Braintree, Mass.) in the double-digit scoring club, with Timberlake and Deyo scoring 11 and 10 points respectively.

Pace, which leads the all-time series with SNHU, 20-9, has now won back-to-back meetings. Southern New Hampshire drops its second straight, while Pace wins for the fifth time in seven contests.

The Penmen (12-9, 5-8 Northeast-10) are back in action Tuesday, Feb. 4 (5:30 p.m.) when they take on in-state rival Franklin Pierce University.

Men’s Basketball

SNHU split their Saturday against Pace with the men posting a 74-68 win.

Senior Shawn Montague (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds, with senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.), junior Corry Long (Cincinnati, Ohio), junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.) getting 16, 12 and 12 points respectively for the Penmen.

Southern New Hampshire held its largest lead of the game at 46-30 nearly five minutes into the second half, when Pace ripped off an 18-1 run.

Almonacy answered with a 3-pointer that set off a 19-4 counter-run – with six each from Joyce and Montague- that pushed the Penmen advantage to 14 at 66-52 with 4:25 on the clock.

Pace again would not go away, using a 9-0 run that spanned 1:42 to pull within one possession at 69-66 with 1:46 to go. SNHU, however, would go 5-for-7 from the line down the stretch to hold off the Setters and seal the win.

Southern New Hampshire wins its fourth straight, while Pace loses for just the second time in its last five contests.

The Penmen (13-8, 6-7 Northeast-10) are back in action Tuesday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m.) when they take on in-state rival Franklin Pierce University.