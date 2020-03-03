Penmen open women’s lax season with two dozen goals

It’s Monday, March 2, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University athletics.

Women’s Basketball

The Penmen were eliminated from the Northeast-10 Tournament by Adelphi on Sunday following a 77-47 opening round win against American International College on Friday.

In the Friday win, freshman Adriana Timberlake (Braintree, Mass.) had a career-high 19 points, with double-digit scoring performances from senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.), senior Karlee Ziliak (Evansville, Ind.) and senior Molly Terry (Shrewsbury, Mass.) with 16, 12 and 11 points.

Southern New Hampshire led, 18-17, with just over 90 seconds to play in the opening quarter, when it scored 28 of the game’s next 36 points to grab a 46-25 advantage just 2:15 into the third quarter. Timberlake led the way with 12 points, while Dean added seven.

Against Adelphi, Dean scored 15 points, the only Penman in double digits in the loss. The Penmen dip to 4-9 (.308) all-time the Northeast-10 Tournament, with Adelphi now leading the all-time series, 7-6.

Men’s Basketball

A 90-75 loss to Pace on Friday ended Penmen hopes of winning the Northeast-10 Tournament.

Sophomore Mikey Buscetto (Waterford, Conn.) had a career-high 15 points with senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.) adding 16 points and seven rebounds.

Pace led, 47-44, with less than 13 minutes remaining in regulation when it used a 16-4 run to open up a 63-48 advantage with 8:08 on the clock. SNHU would not get closer than nine the rest of the way.

SNHU dips to 21-14 (.600) all-time in the tournament, including 1-2 against Pace. It was the first time the two had met in the NE10 tournament since 2006.

Baseball

The Penmen took three games from eighth-ranked New York Tech over the weekend with a 4-1 win on Saturday followed by a 7-2 and 4-1 win on Sunday.

On Friday, redshirt-junior Alex Gomes (Peabody, Mass.) took a shutout into the eighth inning, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out seven in 7 1/3 innings of work.

Redshirt-junior Marcus Chavez (Queens, N.Y.) went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI while senior Tom Blandini (Bow, N.H.) went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

In the two Sunday wins, the Penmen got home runs from juniors Dakota Mulcay (Goffstown, N.H.) and Sam Henrie (Middleboro, Mass.) with senior Wesley Tobin (Portsmouth, N.H.) and junior Jeffrey Praml Bridgewater, N.J.) each putting in seven-inning starts combining for 13 strikeouts against three combined walks.

The Penmen are back in action Saturday, March 7 when they return to Long Island to take on Adelphi University in doubleheader action that begins at noon.

Women’s Lacrosse

Sophomore Erin Gorton (Kennebunk, Maine) had a career-high five goals and three assists in a 24-6 victory against Dominican College on Saturday.

Senior Merry Harrington (Peabody, Mass.) also had five goals, with two goals each from freshmen Skylar Renaud (East Waterboro, Maine) and Angelina Graziano (Riverhead, N.Y.) as well as sophomore Kelsey Long (Woburn, Mass.) and junior Dani Tompkins (Derry, N.H.).

Southern New Hampshire held a 6-3 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining in the opening half when it scored eight of the next nine goals to push the game into running clock with a 14-4 lead in the final minute of the stanza. Harrington led the way with three goals and an assist during the stretch.

The Penmen are back in action Wednesday, March 4 (2 p.m.) when they take on the University of Bridgeport.