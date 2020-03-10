Penmen offense explodes against Queens

It’s March 10, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University athletics.

Baseball

Junior Dakota Mulcay (Goffstown, N.H..) capped a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run homer in SNHU’s 11-3 victory over Queens College on Monday.

Mulcay had another RBI off a single in the second in his 2-for-4 day. Redshirt-junior Marcus Chavez (Queens, N.Y.) went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, two RBI and two runs as the Penmen collected 12 hits in total during the contest.

On the mound, graduate student Endy Morales (Holyoke, Mass.) went seven innings with five strikeouts and three walks, allowing one run off seven hits.

The Penmen (11-4) are back in action Tuesday, March 10 (3 p.m.) when they take on Pace University.

Tennis

Both the men’s and women’s teams were blanked on Monday against nationally ranked teams from Flagler College.

The women’s team has now lost four straight, the men have lost three straight after starting the season 5-0.

Women’s Golf

The Penmen finished dead last at the Fujikura Invitational in Vista, Calif.

Sophomore Hannah May (Phoenix, Ariz.) posted a two-day total of 159 to lead SNHU, followed by a 170 from graduate student Morgan Mitchell (Charlton, Mass.)

As a team, the Penmen finished 104 strikes above par, 102 worse than the tournament winning figure of Cal State San Marcos.

The Penmen are back in action March 23-24 for the Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic at River Landing Golf Club in Wallace, N.C.