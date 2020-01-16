Penmen grab one of two against Owls

It’s January 16, 2020. Here’s a recap of recent events in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Women’s Basketball

In part one of the Penmen’s doubleheader against Southern Connecticut, SNHU took an 82-73 victory.

Senior Molly Terry (Shrewsbury, Mass.) led SNHU with 17 points, followed by 14 points each from junior Gyanna Russell (East Hampton, Conn.) and sophomore Jenna Roche. Senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.) had 13 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Penmen (10-6, 4-5 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Jan. 18 (1:30 p.m.) when they play host to Le Moyne College at the Stan Spirou Field House. The game will air on WGIR 610-AM.

Men’s Basketball

The second part of the doubleheader with Southern Connecticut held a 77-76 defeat, their second one-score loss this week.

SNHU led 75-72 with less than 30 seconds, but the Owls managed a pair of field goals and junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.) could only make one of two free throws with 22 seconds left in the contest.

Senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.) had 23 points and nine rebounds, Almonacy and three others posted double-digit scoring for the Penmen.

Southern New Hampshire, which had won five of its last seven, has now dropped three-in-a-row, while the Owls vanquish a two-game skid.

The Penmen (9-7, 2-6 Northeast-10) are back in action Saturday, Jan. 18 (3:30 p.m.) when they play host to Le Moyne College at the Stan Spirou Field House. The game will air on WGIR 610-AM.

Coming Up

In addition to the basketball games on Satuday, SNHU will host Stonehill at the Ice Den on Friday (7:20 p.m.) in men’s hockey, and again on Saturday (3:20 p.m.)

Women’s Indoor Track and Field will also participate in the Mary Grinaker Invite at Smith College in Northampton, Mass.