Penmen get two double-hat tricks in lax win

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Sophomore Kelsey Long (Woburn, Mass.) and senior Merry Harrington (Peabody, Mass.) each had six goals as Southern New Hampshire University easily defeated the University of Bridgeport in women’s lacrosse action on Wednesday, 15-9.

The double hat-tricks were career highs for both Penmen, as freshman Skylar Renaud (East Waterboro, Maine), sophomore Erin Gorton (Kennebunk, Maine) and junior Casey Johnson (Amherst, N.H.) had SNHU’s other goals.

Southern New Hampshire held a 4-3 edge with just over six minutes to play in the opening half when Harrington scored back-to-back goals, followed by Long, who earned her assist on Harrington’s second and then found the back of the net twice-in-a-row, to extend the lead to 8-3 with 3:02 remaining.

The Purple Knights would get as close as 11-8 with under 11 minutes remaining, but SNHU would score four of the game’s final five tallies, including a pair from Harrington, to seal it.

SNHU and Bridgeport each had 22 ground balls, with SNHU leading in shots (38-27) and draw controls (17-8).

The Penmen are back in action Saturday, March 14 (11 a.m.) when they play host to Le Moyne College at Penmen Stadium.