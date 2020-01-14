Penmen drop three close contests on Saturday

It’s January 14, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Women’s Basketball

It took two overtimes, but Adelphi finally knocked off the Penmen on Saturday, 92-90.

Adelphi held a nine-point lead at the half, but SNHU slowly chipped away, edging even with just over three minutes left in regulation, a burst of momentum that lapsed in the extra frames.

SNHU has its five-game overtime winning streak snapped, losing in overtime for the first time since Feb. 22, 2014. It is also the first double-OT contest for the Penmen since Feb. 10, 2015 when they defeated Franklin Pierce University, 65-64.

Adelphi evens the all-time series, 6-6, after winning for the sixth time in the last seven meetings. The Panthers also capture their fourth consecutive home game in the series and have not lost to SNHU in Garden City since Jan. 21, 2012 (81-74).

Seniors Karlee Ziliak (Evansville, Ind.) and Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.) each had 14 points, with four other players scoring double digits for the Penmen in the loss.

Following Saturday’s result, the Penmen fell to 9-6 overall and 2-5 in Northeast-10 play.

Men’s Basketball

Seniors Shawn Montague (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) and Eammon Joyce (Medford, Mass.) each recorded double-doubles, but SNHU followed in the footsteps of the women’s squad, falling 76-74 to Adelphi on Saturday.

Southern New Hampshire, which jumped out to a 24-7 lead to begin the game, trailed, 73-67, with just under a minute-and-a-half to go in regulation when a 5-0 run pulled the Penmen to within a point with 18 seconds left. Adelphi would make one of two free throws, but after SNHU rebounded the miss, Montague converted a layup at the other end to knot the game at 74-all with six ticks on the clock.

Sophomore Ronnie Silva (Nashua, N.H.) drained the winner at the buzzer for Adelphi.

Southern New Hampshire, which had won five of its last seven, has now dropped two-in-a-row, while the Panthers have now won eight straight.

They left New Jersey with a 9-6 overall record, falling to 2-5 in the Northeast-10.

Men’s Hockey

SNHU entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead, but couldn’t hold it, allowing two power-play goals in the third period and another in overtime in their 4-3 Saturday loss to Becker College.

The Penmen’s early goals came from sophomore Dominic DiMambro (Troy, Mich.) and senior D.J. Goldstein (Wareham, Mass.), with the goal from sophomore Cole Stewart (Alpharetta, Ga.) giving SNHU a 3-2 advantage.

SNHU’s power-play, which included a pair of two-man advantages, went 0-for-7. Becker was 3-for-7 on the power-play.

The Penmen return to action with a pair of NE10 games next weekend at home against Stonehill College. The teams play at 7:20 p.m. on Friday at the Ice Den, and then again at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.