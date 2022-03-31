Penmen beat Hawks in Queen City baseball showdown

Thursday, March 31, 2022

HOOKSETT, N.H. – The NCAA Division II #11th ranked Penmen of Southern New Hampshire University earned local bragging rights earlier this week, beating crosstown Saint Anselm College, 10-5.

The Penmen took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off thanks to a single from redshirt sophomore Cristian Mercedes (Providence, R.I.) and subsequent sacrifice fly RBI by redshirt sophomore Michael LaRocca (Vero Beach, Fla.), bringing senior Sam Henrie (Middleboro, Mass.) across the plate. LaRocca added a two-RBI single in the third to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Saint Anselm sophomore Nolan Elmore (Brentwood, N.H.) doubled in two runs in the fourth, but SNHU would answer an inning later with home runs from Mercedes and senior Dakota Mulcay (Goffstown, N.H.).

The Penmen added four more runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach, although junior Brady Doran (Greenville, S.C.) what ended up to be a three-run consolation homer for Saint Anselm in the ninth.

SNHU has now defeated Saint Anselm College 25 times in a row in baseball, extending their all-time lead in the series to 56-32.

Saint Anselm will host a four-game rematch from April 8 to 10 at home.

