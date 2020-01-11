Penmen allow six unanswered goals in overtime hockey loss

It’s January 11, 2020. Here’s a recap of what’s been going on recently in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Women’s Basketball

The Penmen got 17 points each from junior Gyanna Russell (East Hampton, Conn.) and senior Victoria Dean (Plymouth, Mass.) in a 73-68 win against Franklin Pierce on Wednesday.

SNHU brought a three-point lead into the second half, and a 19-6 run between the late third quarter and early fourth quarter helped withstand a late Ravens run.

Senior Karlee Ziliak (Evansville, Ind.) also had 14 points.

Franklin Pierce leads the all-time series, 59-31, despite SNHU having now won nine of the last 10 meetings, including five straight. It is also the seventh straight home win in the series for the Penmen, who have not lost to the Ravens at the Stan Spirou Field House since Feb. 13, 2013 (73-62).

The Penmen (9-5, 2-4 Northeast-10) are back in action today (1:30 p.m.) when they take on Adelphi University.

Men’s Basketball

A late comeback fell short on Wednesday, with the Penmen falling 91-86 to Franklin Pierce.

Franklin Pierce held its largest lead of the night at 72-52 with just under 11 minutes remaining when Southern New Hampshre broke out with a 26-8 burst. It was a one-possession game at 87-84 with 24 seconds on the clock, but the Penmen missed a shot and the Ravens sank a pair of free throws at the other end to go up five with 15 ticks left. SNHU would nail two free throws to again make it a one-score game at 89-86 with 10 seconds to play, but two more free throws with three seconds to go would seal it for FPU.

Junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.) led SNHU with 19 points. Junior Corry Long (Cincinnati, Ohio), senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.) and senior Shawn Montague (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) also pitched in 17, 15 and 14 points respectively.

SNHU (9-4, 2-4 Northeast-10), back in action today (3:30 p.m.) when they take on Adelphi University.

Men’s Ice Hockey

Overtime proved perilous for the Penmen on Thursday, dropping a 7-6 decision to UMass Dartmouth at the Ice Den.

The Penmen opened scoring with a goal at 3:23 in the first period from sophomore Kyle Conover (Cary, N.C.), with SNHU getting even-strength goals from sophomore Gustaf Arfelt (Stockholm, Sweden), Matt Monreal (Wautatosa, Wis.), and sophomore Travis Quigley (North Babylon, N.Y.). SNHU also for a power play goal from Joe Fiorino (Willow Grove, Penn.) and a shorthanded goal from Andy Somerville (Medford, Mass.)

Quigley’s goal at 15:29 in the second period proved to be SNHU’s final score of the contest, with UMass Dartmouth picking up two goals over the final minute of the second frame and three more goals in the third period to set up the game-winner just over three minutes into sudden death.

SNHU trails the all-time series with UMass Dartmouth 46-7-2.

The Penmen will look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host Becker College today (Jan. 11) at 7:50 p.m. at The Ice Den. It will be the final non-conference game of the season.

Women’s Track and Field

The Penmen finished seventh out of eight teams at the Dartmouth Relays in Hanover.

SNHU came in third place in the 4×800 run with a time of 10:38.77. Sophomore Ashley Corcoran had a personal best in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.62, good for sixth overall.

Next up is the Smith College Mary Grinaker Invitational in Northampton, Mass. on Jan. 18