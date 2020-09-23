Pence returns to MHT after Air Force Two strikes bird during take-off

Air Force Two after returning to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with Vice President Mike Pence. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – After a Vice Presidential campaign stop in New Hampshire Tuesday, Air Force Two departed with Vice President Pence on board – but quickly turned around and landed again, after a bird strike forced the plane to return to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The bird strike happened just seconds into takeoff and the pilot turned around as a precautionary measure.

A video of the takeoff was captured by Daniel Cerritos/MHT Aviation.  You can see the bird strike seven seconds into the video below.

According to WMUR after the plane returned to the Manchester airport, Pence deplaned and examined the engine, along with the crew. Pence eventually left the airport via cargo plane and was headed for Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility in Washington.

Vice President Mike Pence inspects Air Force Two after a bird strike Tuesday. Photo/White House Press Pool
Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Asst. Sec. for Health Admiral Brett Giroir pictured in a C-17 cargo plane preparing for flight back to D.C. Photo/@HHS_ASH Twitter

Above, a photo posted via Admiral Brett Giroir via Twitter, with the following captoin: “Air Force 2 has a little different look tonight. Now in a C17 and happy for it! Thanks to the pilots and crew for getting us safely back on the ground.”

