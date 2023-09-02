Pence kicks off 3-day campaign tour with Labor Day picnics and barbecues

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

GOP candidate former Vice President Mike Pence will hit the campaign trail hard with a three-day stay in New Hampshire starting with a Labor Day “smoke off” at a church in Concord and culminating Wednesday with a policy address at Saint Anselm College.

Granite State Baptist Church Smokeoff Granite State Baptist Church 236 Sheep Davis Road, Concord, New Hampshire, United States Event Begins at 1 p.m.

Annual Labor Day Picnic Derry-Salem Elks Lodge #2226 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem, New Hampshire, United States

Scott Brown’s No B.S. Backyard Barbecue Scott Brown’s No B.S. Backyard Barbecue 261 Central Rd, Rye, New Hampshire There are limited chairs, so bring your own chair, if you want to sit. Thank you!

Raymond Town Hall Ray-Fre Senior Center 64 Main Street, Raymond, New Hampshire, United States

Barrington Town Hall Turbocam International 38 Redemption Rd, Barrington, New Hampshire, United States

New England College Town Hall Simon Center Great Room 98 Bridge Street, Henniker, New Hampshire, United States