Pence kicks off 3-day campaign tour with Labor Day picnics and barbecues

Friday, September 1, 2023 Press Release Civics, Events, Politics 0
Friday, September 1, 2023 Press Release Civics, Events, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Mike Pence will spend three days campaigning in New Hampshire, Sept. 4-6.

GOP candidate former Vice President Mike Pence will hit the campaign trail hard with a three-day stay in New Hampshire starting with a Labor Day “smoke off” at a church in Concord and culminating Wednesday with a policy address at Saint Anselm College.

Annual Labor Day Picnic

Derry-Salem Elks Lodge #2226 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem, New Hampshire, United States

Scott Brown’s No B.S. Backyard Barbecue

Scott Brown’s No B.S. Backyard Barbecue 261 Central Rd, Rye, New Hampshire

There are limited chairs, so bring your own chair, if you want to sit. Thank you!

Sept. 5

Raymond Town Hall

Ray-Fre Senior Center 64 Main Street, Raymond, New Hampshire, United States

Barrington Town Hall

Turbocam International 38 Redemption Rd, Barrington, New Hampshire, United States

Sept. 6

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts