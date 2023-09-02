Pence kicks off 3-day campaign tour with Labor Day picnics and barbecues

GOP candidate former Vice President Mike Pence will hit the campaign trail hard with a three-day stay in New Hampshire starting with a Labor Day “smoke off” at a church in Concord and culminating Wednesday with a policy address at Saint Anselm College.
Granite State Baptist Church SmokeoffGranite State Baptist Church 236 Sheep Davis Road, Concord, New Hampshire, United States
Event Begins at 1 p.m.
Annual Labor Day PicnicDerry-Salem Elks Lodge #2226 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem, New Hampshire, United States
Scott Brown’s No B.S. Backyard BarbecueScott Brown’s No B.S. Backyard Barbecue 261 Central Rd, Rye, New Hampshire
There are limited chairs, so bring your own chair, if you want to sit. Thank you!