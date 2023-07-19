Pembroke man charged in July 1 shooting in Walgreens parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested an 18-year-old from Pembroke in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in a drugstore parking lot earlier this month.

On July 1, 2023, shortly after midnight, Manchester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the parking lot of Walgreens at 606 Valley St. Responding officers located a 17-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Patrol officers immediately began rendering aid, and the juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives conducted a significant amount of follow-up investigation in this case and, through the investigation, identified Michael Martel, 18, of Pembroke, as the alleged shooter. As detailed in the arrest warrant affidavit, it is alleged that Martel arranged to meet the victim in the parking lot to confront him regarding a female acquaintance. As the victim arrived in the parking lot, Martel shot at him, striking the victim in the leg.

As part of this investigation, Detectives recovered the firearm believed to have been used by Martel. This firearm had an obliterated serial number, which resulted in additional charges. Martel has been charged with the following:

First Degree Assault, RSA 631:1

Reckless Conduct, RSA 631:3

Changing Marks on a Firearm, RSA 159:13

Chief Aldenberg commented, “Manchester Police continue to leverage technology and outstanding investigative effort to make arrests of violent offenders. The dedicated work of our officers, detectives, and professional staff makes our City safer. I want to thank all those who worked on this case, from providing immediate medical care to assisting with the investigation. The collaborative work resulted in an excellent arrest.”

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Manchester Police Department Investigative Division at 603-668-8711 and reference case 23-009501.

Information can also be provided anonymously online at www.manchestercrimeline.org or by phone by calling 603-624-4040.

The charges and allegations against Martel are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.