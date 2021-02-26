Pelham man charged with sexually assaulting girl under 13

PELHAM, NH – Pelham Police have charged a local man with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA) against a minor, and one count of a pattern of AFSA.

Chad Nale, 50, of Pelham faces 10 to 30 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of a female child under 13. The alleged incidents occurred between August 2011 and August 2014.

Police arrested Nale in Pelham Thursday after detectives located him at a hotel in Salem and followed him back into Pelham. He was arraigned Friday morning at Salem District Court.

The criminal complaint alleges Nale engaged in sexual contact with the girl at various times in his bedroom and in his basement, and engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse. The girl was between 8 and 11 years old at the time.

Judge Michael Alfano set cash-only bail at $50,000. Nale must not have any unsupervised contact with any minor children, including his own, and he must surrender his passport.

According to town records, Nale has owned a home on Priscilla Way, in the affluent Jeremy Hill neighborhood, since 2002.