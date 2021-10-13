Pedestrian struck, injured crossing Chestnut Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 12, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Concord and Chestnut streets for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

Arriving officers located a 63-year-old man with a head injury. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, police learned that the pedestrian had been crossing Chestnut Street when a Chevy Malibu traveling on Concord Street took a left-hand turn onto Chestnut. The pedestrian and car collided. The driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with police.

The accident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.