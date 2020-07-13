Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver on West Side, police seek information

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 12, 2020, at approximately 9:30 pm, Manchester Police responded to the area of Amory Street and Coolidge Avenue for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle.

Witnesses told officers they heard a loud bang and heard someone in a pick-up truck yelling. The truck then drove away from the scene. A 26-year-old man was found in the roadway. He had been run over and suffered serious injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses were unable to get a license plate number, but described the truck as a silver or white Toyota pickup and reported that a female was driving. If you have any information regarding this accident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.