Pedestrian struck and killed on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH — On February 24, 2023, at approximately 6:31 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 435 Elm Street for a report of motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Manchester Police learned that a motor vehicle that had been traveling south on Elm Street had collided with a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old female of Manchester, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The operator of the motor vehicle was a 32-year-old female also of Manchester, who sustained no injuries.

The identities of the pedestrian and the operator of the motor vehicle involved are being withheld at this time until proper next-of-kin notifications have been made.

The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. If you have any information regarding this crash, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.