Pedestrian seriously injured in Union Street hit-and-run

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a dark-colored hatchback in connection with a hit-and-run accident early Sunday that has left a man seriously injured.

According to a police narrative released Sunday afternoon, on Jan. 15 at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers responded to the area of Union and Merrimack streets for a report of a person laying in the road.

A 35-year-old man was found to be suffering from a serious head injury. The man was transported by American Medical Response to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Through the course of the investigation police determined that the man had been struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross Union Street.

The vehicle involved in this collision fled the scene, police said.

Through the assistance of area surveillance footage, the Manchester Police Department obtained a photo of the suspect vehicle, which is a dark colored four-door hatchback.

Police are looking for the publics assistance in identifying and or locating the suspect vehicle involved in this collision.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Manchester Police Department, Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.