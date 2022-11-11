Pedestrian seriously injured in Gold Street accident

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information following an accident late Thursday on Gold Street in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle.

On November 10, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gold Street and Ross Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the investigation police learned that a man, 76, on foot was struck by a blue Honda CRV driven by a 54-year-old Goffstown woman. The man sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. The accident scene was closed for about five hours following the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this accident should contact Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.