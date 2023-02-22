Pedestrian seriously injured, driver charged with DUI

MANCHESTER, NH – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on February 21 and the driver faces charges.

Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Maple and Pearl streets for a report of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash at 6:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motor vehicle that had been traveling north on Maple Street had collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian, a 79-year-old male from Manchester, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by American Medical Response to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Through the course of the on-scene investigation the Manchester Police Department determined that the operator of the motor vehicle, Matthew Davis Webb, 34, of Manchester was driving under the influence of drugs and was placed under arrest.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time as it is an active investigation. The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Manchester Police Department, Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.