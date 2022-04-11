Pedestrian injured in accident Friday night at Elm and Bridge streets

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident at the intersection of Elm and Bridge streets on Friday.

According to police, on April 8, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Elm and Bridge for reports of a motor vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.

Manchester Police located a crash involving a gray Honda Accord and a pedestrian.

The Honda Accord was driven by a 19-year-old from Manchester. The pedestrian was a 60-year-old man, also from Manchester.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries from this crash. The driver was not injured as a result of the crash.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.