Pedestrian dies after being struck by bicyclist on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On May 13, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Elm and Hanover streets just outside City Hall for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bicyclist.

Through the investigation police learned that a man, age 69, was attempting to cross Elm Street when a bicyclist, age 25, collided with him.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Manchester Police Traffic Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, they are asked to contact the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.