Pedestrian dead, woman charged with DUI after crash

MANCHESTER NH – A man is dead and a woman left injured following a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday. One of the drivers was arrested at the scene after police say she was driving under the influence.

On June 7, 2023 at approximately 9:34 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Pine St and Merrimack Streets for reports of a motor vehicle crash. The Manchester Police Department arrived to the scene of a crash that involved two motor vehicles and two pedestrians.

One vehicle was a black Honda Civic driven by a 28-year-old female from Manchester, who did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, a white GMC pickup truck, was a 30-year-old male from Manchester, who also did not sustain any injuries.

The pedestrians involved were a 47-year-old male and a 34-year-old female both from Manchester. The 47-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 34-year-old female sustained minor injuries as a result of this crash. The name of the deceased has not been released awaiting next of kin notification.

As a result of on scene investigation the driver of the Honda Civic, Hillary Dentremont, was arrested for driving under the influence.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Investigator Wood of the Traffic Unit at 603-792-5449.