Pedals & Pathways: Bike to Work Day, Rail Trail Ribbon cutting, Swytch Kit + more

Spoiler — both my wife and I love this product! Now on with the full story….

I’ve been a big fan of electric bikes and conversion kits since I first discovered MIT’s Copenhagen Wheel project about 15 years ago. I love the elegance of their approach: enhancing tools we already use and understand, rather than introducing entirely new systems with additional complexity.

Recently I discovered the Swytch Kit, and was quickly fascinated.

The Swytch Kit is a DIY kit from the UK that promises to easily add battery-powered electric assistance to virtually any bicycle. Its three main components are shown below:

With the number of hills we have around here, and my aging knees (I hate to admit it, but it’s true), this seemed pretty attractive. Sure, I could buy a dedicated electric bike, but (a) those are pricy, and (b) I’ve already got a bike I’m pretty happy with. The Swytch Kit promised to let me keep my existing bike but easily add some assistance at a reasonable price.

So in June of 2022 I pulled the trigger. Their purchasing model was a little bit arcane. But hey, I love many things arcane, so I was game. First, you have to join a waitlist, and fork over a deposit of $250.

Then you have to wait several months for the company, Swytch Technology Ltd., to decide it has enough orders to justify the time & cost of manufacturing a batch of kits. You get notified of progress periodically along the way.

And you’re alerted when your order is about to be produced, and given a last chance to verify that details of your order are correct.

Finally, when your kit is ready to ship, you have to pay the remaining balance, which for me, at that time, was $474 (which included shipping costs from the UK). So my total was $724 to add electric assist to a single bike — and my order included a few extra add-ons, not strictly necessary, that probably boosted the price by about $100. I ordered two kits: one for my bike, and one for my wife’s. (Keep in mind, the prices I’m quoting are almost two years old, so could be different today.)

A month or so after your final payment, your order arrives at your home. From my initial order to receiving the boxes was almost nine months, which according to Swytch is longer than typical. The boxes measure roughly 3 ft x 3 ft x 9 inches, big enough to hold an entire bicycle wheel, well packaged.

Opening the box reveals:

Then a new level of fun begins — the installation. Shocker: it is not as quick or simple as their many online videos make it look. Now, to be fair, it’s not brain surgery, but it does require some patience, some working space, and some tools that not all of us will have (like metric Allen wrenches), and along the way you can encounter other complications like I did. More on that in a moment. But as you go you’ll also be amazed by the thoroughness of their engineering & design to allow their product to work with a huge variety of different bikes.

My complication? The kit contains a new front wheel which replaces your existing one, and this new front wheel’s axle did not fit into the front fork of my bicycle.

Damn! At this point, I had opened the box and already become entranced by all the many alluring parts that promised to make my old bike shiny & new, only to be stopped cold at the earliest step. Oh well. I contacted their support via email, describing the problem and sending along a few photos I’d snapped with my phone. They acknowledged receipt of my question almost immediately and said I’d receive a response within a few business days. And sure enough, I did.

The solution? I needed to file the axle of the new wheel just enough that it would fit into my existing fork. They explained that their axles are designed to fit a 10-millimeter fork, but some forks are only 9 mm wide, so then filling becomes necessary. They even sent me a link to an online video explaining all this and showing how to do it.

I have to admit I did not do precise measurements of my fork nor the wheel. I just filed a bit, tried the fit, filed some more, tried the fit again, and so on, until the axle fit into my fork. And it required only a small amount of filing. From that point onward the installation proceeded as described in their instructions.

To be clear, the installation still presents some fiddly steps. For example, there’s a pedal cadence sensor that must be installed, and part of it is a plastic ring inlaid with magnets that fits around the crank on the left side of the bike.

Depending on the thickness of the crank, and room available, you may need to install this ring with (1) an extra inner ring, or (2) a thinner extra inner ring, or (3) no inner ring at all. You have to try each of these arrangements and then judge which one works best. Once done, it looks fine, makes sense, and works great. Simple in retrospect. But it is a step that is greatly glossed over in their videos. After filing my new wheel’s axle and finishing the installation on my bike, I proceeded to my wife’s. My bike is a 20-year-old Marin hard-tail mountain bike, while my wife’s is a 2-year-old Specialized mountain bike with front suspension. On her bike, the new front wheel fit just fine, no filing required, and everything else went smoothly. On my Marin, the pedal cadence sensor ring fit snugly with the thin inner ring, while her Specialized had no room for the inner ring, so the pedal cadence ring had to be installed without it. Still, the end result worked fine. I have to admit I let life and laziness get in the way of my filing exercise. But with spring approaching I finally tackled it. And this week we took both bikes out for a ride. They were great. Note: once this system is installed, you can still ride your bike in a completely conventional way, with the system turned off, or even with the battery removed. When the battery *IS* present *AND* the system is turned on, you can choose from six different levels of pedal assist, numbered from zero to five. Level zero is, as you might guess, absolutely no assist at all, which is great for flat or downhill stretches when you don’t need the assist and want to conserve battery power. When you face some uphill slope, a single button press on the handlebar-mounted control will increase your pedal assist level by one step. Five presses and you’re at the max. At the top level of five the amount of assist is quite noticeable. It’s like a strong invisible person is running silently behind you and pushing. If you stop pedaling, the assist stops. If you start pedaling again, it takes the sensor maybe 1/2 a second to detect that and then the assist comes back on. At maximum level 5, the wheel supplies 250 watts of power and 40 newton-meters of torque. A very noticeable boost. Consider that a beginning cyclist alone may produce 75-100 watts by pedaling, while a fit cyclist will produce more than 100 watts. The Swytch Kit applies power when you’re pedaling. It doesn’t care what gear you’re in, it doesn’t care whether you’re going uphill or downhill, riding straight or in a curve, it doesn’t care how hard you’re pedaling. So in some ways, it’s very simple. It has a top-speed cut-off at 15 mph, above which it applies no power at all. And it does pay attention to your cadence: as you pedal faster, the amount of assist decreases (since maintaining speed requires less power than accelerating). In my experience that decrease in power is barely noticeable. Oh, one more thing. The Swytch Kit is virtually silent, even when providing maximum assistance. Weight? About 6 1/2 pounds. That includes everything, the motor on the wheel, the sensors, the battery holder, and the battery. Roughly the weight of a 6 pack. The lithium-ion battery itself, which is designed to be easily removable, weighs 2 1/2 lbs. It provides 36 volts, and when fully charged holds 180 watt-hours of power. Distance? Swytch claims 30 km or about 18 miles. This will vary of course with the level of assist used, the hilliness of terrain traveled, the weight of the bike and the rider. Swytch’s range estimates are based on riding over flat ground at level 2 assistance. Personally, if I’m on flat ground, I’d use zero assist, saving that help for when I need it more. Well, maybe I’d use some when accelerating from a standing stop. At any rate, when riding with maximum (level 5) assist over hilly terrain, the estimated range drops to 6 miles. Note also that they offer a few different battery sizes, some smaller than mine, some larger. Swytch also sells a variety of accessories, such as adapters that let you mount the battery behind your seat post, or to your frame using bottle cage bosses, freeing up space on your handlebars. They also sell extra batteries, larger batteries, and a handlebar-mounted throttle. Some similar products produce friction when powered off, due to interactions among the magnets in their motors. The Swytch seems to have an extremely low amount of such friction. You can hold the front wheel off the ground, give it a spin by hand, and it spins pretty freely. So the Swytch adds very little handicap to your bike, beyond the 6 1/2 pounds of extra weight. Your experience may differ, and will very much depend on your routes and riding patterns. But it is very much worth your consideration.

Tour de NH ride through Manchester