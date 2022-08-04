Paxton’s pitching gem spoiled by lack of F-Cat offense

Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Paxton Schultz. Photo/Cindy Lavigne

MANCHESTER, N.H. – An eighth-inning rally wasn’t enough as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell 3-2 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night.

New Hampshire only had four hits on the night, with two coming during the rally. The first was a two-out Trevor Schwecke groundball single that followed up Will Robertson’s walk. Sebastian Espino then reached on a fielding error to load the bases and Rafael Lantigua brought Robertson and Schwecke home on another groundball single.

Zach Britton was called out on strikes after Lantigua’s hit, and the Fisher Cats would strand a runner in scoring position in the ninth, finishing off their second loss in a row.

Neither team managed a run over the first six innings of the contest, with New Hampshire starting pitcher Paxton Schultz scattering four hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings of work, striking out nine Richmond batters.

Parker Caracci was saddled with the loss, falling to 2-4 on the year. Caracci allowed an RBI double to Franklin Labour.

Caracci left after the end of the seventh, and Jake Elliot went the rest of the way, allowing the other two runs off a Brett Auerbach homer in the eighth.

New Hampshire is now 44-54 on the year.

