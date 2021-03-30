Paving set to begin in Hooksett

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin milling and paving operations on Monday, April 5, 2021 on Hackett Hill Road and the Hooksett Park and Ride, in Hooksett, NH.

Work will begin on Hackett Hill Road from NH Route 3A to Cate Road and continue throughout the work week. Traffic on Hackett Hill Road will be temporary shifted during the daytime in order to maintain two-way traffic at all times. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

The Hooksett Park and Ride will be closed to all vehicles on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm in order to mill the existing park and ride and on Saturday, April 10, 2021 to perform paving operations. Motorists and users of the park and ride site are being alerted of changes through the use of portable message boards posted in the area, as well as flyers placed on cars parked at the park and ride facility.

All work is weather dependent. Based on the current schedule, the park and ride will be opened for usage on Sunday, April 11, 2021

This work is part of the $8 million Central Turnpike Resurfacing Program. The general contractor is Continental Paving of Londonderry, NH.