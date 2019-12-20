Patrick lays out policy pillars at Manchester event

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick made at stop in the Millyard on Thursday, holding a policy discussion with local leaders at CCA Global Partners.

The event came hours after Patrick revealed the four main pillars of his policy agenda, although he believes Manchester’s event helped him further refine the nuance of those pillars.

“I think the event today was terrific, people were very patient, very forthcoming. I got a couple of new ideas to think about to add into the policy agenda that I have into draft today,” he said.

Patrick added that a New Hampshire office location for his campaign is expected soon.

The event was the first candidate visit during this election season at CCA Global Partners, but certainly not the first overall.

“I think one of the great privileges of living in New Hampshire is having firsthand access to the candidates, so we always try to invite them here to connect with them,” said Howard Brodsky, Chairman and CEO of CCA Global Partners. “Governor Patrick is obviously bright and talented and it was great having him interact with our people.”