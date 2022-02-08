Patricia Carty appointed President and CEO of Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Longtime Manchester Mental Health Center team member Patricia Carty has been named President and CEO for New Hampshire’s largest community mental health center. Carty succeeds William Rider, who announced his retirement from the post effective April of 2022.

Patricia joined The MHCGM team in 1986 and has held various positions throughout her tenure, including Director of Community Support Services from 2000 – 2015, and most recently as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the past seven years.

As COO, Patricia oversaw all clinical programs and evidence-based services offered at MHCGM. Under her guidance and tutelage, The Center has embarked on a variety of new and innovative initiatives including, a Zero Suicide Initiative, which has encompassed system-wide suicide prevention efforts across all aspects of operations. In addition, she has led MHCGM’s implementation of the Mobile Crisis Response system (now known as Rapid Response) which has helped to reduce emergency room usage, improve patient outcomes and reduce recidivism.

Patricia’s vast knowledge of both the clinical and administrative aspects of the behavioral healthcare system has made her a sought-after member of many community partnerships and task forces, including those centering around complex issues such as homelessness and justice-involved individuals.

A lifelong resident of Manchester, NH, Patricia is known to be an inspiring and savvy leader with an acute understanding of the unique obstacles faced by individuals and families experiencing behavioral health challenges. Her passion and care for others, coupled with her skill in creating solutions, make her the ideal candidate to lead The Mental Health Center to its next level.

Carty has received numerous awards including the 2019 NH Business Review’s Outstanding Woman in Business and the Mental Illness Administrator of the Year Award by the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. She currently sits on the Board of NH Fiscal Policy Institute and is a member of the National Association of Cognitive Behavioral Therapists. As she transitions into her new position, Carty will be responsible for managing the strategic goals of the agency as well as working with the Board of Directors to effectively govern the MHCGM system of care.

With a staff of nearly 500, The Mental Health Center currently operates over 30 different programs including; Bedford Counseling Associates, The Cypress Center, Community Support Services, Child & Adolescent Services, North End Counseling, Pro Health Integrated Care, Rapid Response and so much more. The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester also partners with two local hospitals, The City of Manchester and many local agencies, in offering collaborative services for community wellness.

For more than 60 years, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester has provided exceptional evidence-based services to ensure that people of all ages have access to behavioral healthcare. As a leader in the mental health field and within the state of NH, The Mental Health Center is designated as a Recovery Friendly Workplace and provides essential services and supports to more than 11,000 each year. Visit www.mhcgm.org.