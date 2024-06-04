Pat Long announces state senate candidacy

Manchester, NH — Today, the honorable Pat Long announced his intention to file for the District 20 Senate Seat representing Wards 2, 3, 4, 10, 11 & 12 in Manchester.

Long on Tuesday released the following statement:

“As a candidate for State Senate, District 20, I am dedicated to preserving and enhancing the quality of life that every resident rightly deserves. From our cherished elders to our aspiring young families, I aim to ensure everyone can thrive in an environment that nurtures their well-being and allows them to achieve their goals.

I firmly believe that fostering a community where every voice is heard and every concern is addressed cultivates a sense of unity and purpose. Together, we can elevate our collective standard of living and forge stronger bonds within our neighborhoods. My campaign focuses on key pillars essential to our community’s prosperity: Public Safety, Education, Children, and Families. I am committed to championing initiatives prioritizing affordable housing, safeguarding our neighborhoods, empowering our youth with a high-quality education, and providing vital assistance to those facing mental health and substance misuse

challenges.

Additionally, I remain dedicated to promoting equity in all areas of our community, ensuring that everyone has access to the opportunities and resources they need to thrive. Let us build a brighter future for Manchester where every resident can flourish.”

In response to Senator Lou D’Allesandro’s decision not to seek re-election, Long says “I express my profound respect for Senator D’Allesandro’s dedicated service. Our collaboration over the years has been invaluable, and I deeply admire his commitment to our community.

While his departure leaves a significant void, I am steadfast in my belief that my extensive background in both legislative affairs and municipal governance positions me well to uphold the mantle of service to the people of Manchester.”

I am honored to have the support of the following community leaders as we embark on this journey to build a brighter future for Manchester where every resident can thrive and flourish:

State House Representatives: Jane Beaulieu, Don Bouchard, Amanda Bouldin, Amy Bradley, Patricia Cornell, Linda DiSilvestro, Mary Freitas, Jessica Grill, Heidi Hamer, Mary Heath, Chris Herbert, Jean Jeudy, Nicole Leapley, David Preece, Christine Seibert, and Julie Smith.

Manchester Aldermen: Jim Burkush, Christine Fajardo, and Dan Goonan

Manchester Board of School Committee Members: Dan Bergeron, Jason Bonilla, Liz O’Neil, Karen Soule, and Julie Turner.

Community Leaders: Sandra Almonte, Donna Bernier McQuade, Vanessa Blais, Amber Nicole Canaan, Eva Castillo, Suzanne Chretien, Rik Cornell, Jen Drociak, Abby Easterly, Michael Farley, Mary Georges, Gary Hamer, Rifet Ibisevic, Bryce Kaw-uh, Sarah Jane Knoy, Mike Lopez, Jessica Margeson, Avalon Mercado, Maureen Raiche Manning, June Trisciani, and Jim Weber.”