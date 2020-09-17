Party chairs criticize opposing state reps on masks, kneeling

DURHAM, N.H. – In what was a raucous veto override session at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire, both major state political parties released statements criticizing the other side regarding current major flash points in American daily life.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley criticized 47 Republican state representatives for refusing to wear a mask during the session, saying the move showed a complete and utter disregard for the health and safety of their colleagues and Granite Staters. He added that it showed disrespect to the 483 Granite Staters who have died since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s clear that from Donald Trump to Chris Sununu to (New Hampshire House of Representatives Republican Leader) Dick Hinch, New Hampshire Republicans have not taken this crisis seriously, have delayed and denied the severity, and now when there’s a spike in cases, have refused to take even the simplest precautions to keep Granite Staters safe,” said Buckley. “Their entire political strategy, just like Donald Trump, seems to be to pretend that there never was and there isn’t a pandemic, because in that alternative reality they won’t have to face the facts on how poorly they’ve mismanaged it, how there are 438 dead Granite Staters, and how we’re facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.”

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Republican Chairman Stephen Stepanek criticized several Democratic State Representatives for kneeling during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Democrats have performed a number of disgraceful stunts this legislative session, but yesterday’s performance may rank highest among their insults to all patriotic Granite Staters,” said Chairman Stepanek. “The people of New Hampshire expect their legislators to represent them with dignity and respect, not disdain. Our nation’s flag and our National Anthem represents all those who have given their all in service to our nation; to disrespect it by kneeling is unbecoming of legislators in our nation’s largest state legislative body.”

According to the New Hampshire Democratic Party, the 47 Republican State Representatives who refused to wear a face covering are:



Rep. Daryl Abbas of SalemRep. Max Abramson of SeabrookRep. Joe Alexander of GoffstownRep. Judy Aron of AcworthRep. Lino Avellani of SanbornvilleRep. Harry Bean of GilfordRep. Steve Beaudoin of RochesterRep. Alan Bershtein of NottinghamRep. John Burt of GoffstownRep. Linda Rea Camarota of BedfordRep. Barbara Comtois of BarnsteadRep. Kevin Craig of LancasterRep. Fred Doucette of SalemRep. William Fowler of SeabrookRep. Dennis Green of HampsteadRep. Bob Greene of HudsonRep. Barbara Griffin of GoffstownRep. Michael Gunski of GoffstownRep. Werner Horn of FranklinRep. Raymond Howard Jr. of AltonRep. Jason Janvrin of SeabrookRep. Deanna Jurius of MeredithRep. Tim Lang of SanborntonRep. David Love of DerryRep. Jonathan Mackie of MeredithRep. Carol McGuire of EpsomRep. Mark Mclean of ManchesterRep. Tim Merlino of New IpswichRep. Jeanine Notter of MerrimackRep. Hershel Nunez of PelhamRep. John O’Day of RindgeRep. Howard Pearl of LoudonRep. Fred Plett of GoffstownRep. Andrew Prout of HudsonRep. Abigail Rooney of MiltonRep. Terry Roy of DeerfieldRep. Laurie Sanborn of BedfordRep. Brian Seaworth of PembrokeRep. Paul Somero of New IpswichRep. James Spillane of BoscawenRep. Mike Sylvia of BelmontRep. Dave Testerman of FranklinRep. Jordan Ulery of HudsonRep. Kevin Verville of DeerfieldRep. Michael Vose of EppingRep. Mark Warden of ManchesterRep. Josh Yokela of Fremont

According to the New Hampshire Republican Party, the six Democratic State Reps that kneeled during the national anthem are:

Rep. Catherine Sofikitis of Nashua

Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight of Manchester

Rep. Willis Griffith of Manchester

Rep. Timothy Horrigan of Durham

Rep. Lisa Bunker of Exeter

Rep. Kris Schultz of Concord