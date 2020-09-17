Party chairs criticize opposing state reps on masks, kneeling

DURHAM, N.H. – In what was a raucous veto override session at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire, both major state political parties released statements criticizing the other side regarding current major flash points in American daily life.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley criticized 47 Republican state representatives for refusing to wear a mask during the session, saying the move showed a complete and utter disregard for the health and safety of their colleagues and Granite Staters. He added that it showed disrespect to the 483 Granite Staters who have died since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s clear that from Donald Trump to Chris Sununu to (New Hampshire House of Representatives Republican Leader) Dick Hinch, New Hampshire Republicans have not taken this crisis seriously, have delayed and denied the severity, and now when there’s a spike in cases, have refused to take even the simplest precautions to keep Granite Staters safe,” said Buckley. “Their entire political strategy, just like Donald Trump, seems to be to pretend that there never was and there isn’t a pandemic, because in that alternative reality they won’t have to face the facts on how poorly they’ve mismanaged it, how there are 438 dead Granite Staters, and how we’re facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.”
Meanwhile, New Hampshire Republican Chairman Stephen Stepanek criticized several Democratic State Representatives for kneeling during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Democrats have performed a number of disgraceful stunts this legislative session, but yesterday’s performance may rank highest among their insults to all patriotic Granite Staters,” said Chairman Stepanek. “The people of New Hampshire expect their legislators to represent them with dignity and respect, not disdain. Our nation’s flag and our National Anthem represents all those who have given their all in service to our nation; to disrespect it by kneeling is unbecoming of legislators in our nation’s largest state legislative body.”
According to the New Hampshire Democratic Party, the 47 Republican State Representatives who refused to wear a face covering are:
Rep. Max Abramson of Seabrook
Rep. Joe Alexander of Goffstown
Rep. Judy Aron of Acworth
Rep. Lino Avellani of Sanbornville
Rep. Harry Bean of Gilford
Rep. Steve Beaudoin of Rochester
Rep. Alan Bershtein of Nottingham
Rep. John Burt of Goffstown
Rep. Linda Rea Camarota of Bedford
Rep. Barbara Comtois of Barnstead
Rep. Kevin Craig of Lancaster
Rep. Fred Doucette of Salem
Rep. William Fowler of Seabrook
Rep. Dennis Green of Hampstead
Rep. Bob Greene of Hudson
Rep. Barbara Griffin of Goffstown
Rep. Michael Gunski of Goffstown
Rep. Werner Horn of Franklin
Rep. Raymond Howard Jr. of Alton
Rep. Jason Janvrin of Seabrook
Rep. Deanna Jurius of Meredith
Rep. Tim Lang of Sanbornton
Rep. David Love of Derry
Rep. Jonathan Mackie of Meredith
Rep. Carol McGuire of Epsom
Rep. Mark Mclean of Manchester
Rep. Tim Merlino of New Ipswich
Rep. Jeanine Notter of Merrimack
Rep. Hershel Nunez of Pelham
Rep. John O’Day of Rindge
Rep. Howard Pearl of Loudon
Rep. Fred Plett of Goffstown
Rep. Andrew Prout of Hudson
Rep. Abigail Rooney of Milton
Rep. Terry Roy of Deerfield
Rep. Laurie Sanborn of Bedford
Rep. Brian Seaworth of Pembroke
Rep. Paul Somero of New Ipswich
Rep. James Spillane of Boscawen
Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont
Rep. Dave Testerman of Franklin
Rep. Jordan Ulery of Hudson
Rep. Kevin Verville of Deerfield
Rep. Michael Vose of Epping
Rep. Mark Warden of Manchester
Rep. Josh Yokela of Fremont
According to the New Hampshire Republican Party, the six Democratic State Reps that kneeled during the national anthem are:
Rep. Catherine Sofikitis of Nashua
Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight of Manchester
Rep. Willis Griffith of Manchester
Rep. Timothy Horrigan of Durham
Rep. Lisa Bunker of Exeter
Rep. Kris Schultz of Concord