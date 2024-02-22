Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 41

Thursday, February 22, 2024
Thursday, February 22, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today is mild with intervals of sun& clouds with highs in the lower 40s.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 22-26

Today: Mild with sunshine giving way to clouds by evening. High 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain showers late. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Periods of showers (.20″). High 40 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early showers & breezy with clearing late. Low 23 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, & colder. High 30 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear, cold, & breezy. Low 13 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 41 (feel like 33) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun and breezy with a spring feel. High 50 (feel like 47) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

A Spring feel that Punxsutawney Phil was promising us!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A fling with Spring next week with temperatures mostly in the 50s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

