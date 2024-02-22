Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 41

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.