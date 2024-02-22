Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 41

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today is mild with intervals of sun& clouds with highs in the lower 40s.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 22-26
Weather Alerts
A Spring feel that Punxsutawney Phil was promising us!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.