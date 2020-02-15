Parolee on the run: Man involved in 1997 cop killing walks away from sober house

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are actively searching for Kevin Paul, 40. An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul who has been out on parole for a violent crime since late last year. Paul walked away from his sober living house last weekend. Paul was being monitored by a GPS bracelet, but it is no longer operational and his whereabouts are unknown.

Paul was involved in the 1997 fatal shooting of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron. He has been known to have firearms and is considered dangerous. Paul is approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Paul could be riding in one of three cars:

The cars shown above are not the actual cars but are similar.

If you have any information as to Paul’s whereabouts, call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You may also remain anonymous and file a report online at Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040. Information that leads to his apprehension is worthy of a cash reward.